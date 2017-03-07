Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are likely to come together on screen and if this happens, it will be the biggest casting coup, after Shah Rukh and Salman Khan's stint on Bigg Boss.

Want to work with Aamir Khan? Here's how to apply

While Aamir has already collaborated with a leading television channel for an initiative, Nayi Soch, and has also done a commercial, SRK has been roped in to host the Indian version of TED Talks, titled Nayi Soch, in the same channel.

This has encouraged the channel to rope in both Shah Rukh and Aamir together for a commercial. However, nothing has been confirmed as of now.

In February, the Raees and Dangal actors met at the 50th birthday bash of entrepreneur Ajay Bijli and clicked a picture together for the first time in 25 years.

"Aamir playing a sweet seller who is helped by his daughters in the shop got rave reviews. This has encouraged the channel's brand team to try and rope in both Shah Rukh and Aamir together. What a coup that would be! It may be noted that last month, the duo bumped into each at the 50th birthday bash of entrepreneur Ajay Bijli and posed together for a pic for the first time in 25 years," a source told DNA.

In the work front, Aamir is busy with Thugs Of Hindostan. The movie is about pirates and their adventurous voyage. Directed by Vijay Acharya, Thugs Of Hindostan also has Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role and is all set to release on Diwali 2018.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh is busy shooting for Imtiaz Ali's next The Ring, which also has Anushka Sharma. The film will see him as a Casanova tourist guide in Europe. His character's name is Harinder Singh Nehra.