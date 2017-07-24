Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to announce that he is collaborating with Grammy winning American rapper and singer DJ Diplo for a song that will be featured in his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal.

On Sunday, Shah Rukh shared the news on Twitter about working on the song Phurrr that is composed by DJ Diplo, Pritam and Rocky Wellstack. The song has been shot in Portugal and features Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh.

"Walked into the video Diplo is making for Phurrrr! Got a starring role in it and his decent jacket. Wes you are dope! Thanks," Shah Rukh tweeted a photo with DJ Diplo and captioned it.

Shah Rukh teaming up with Diplo is something to look forward, but this will not be the first collaboration of international artists and Bollywood stars. Several international rappers and singers have collaborated with Indian artists to give music for Bollywood movies.

Here are five foreign artists who collaborated with Bollywood productions:

Tata Young – Dhoom Dhoom from Dhoom movie

Tata Young, Thai-American singer, model and actress, became a sensation in India when Dhoom, starring Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Uday Chopra, was released in 2004. The title track Dhoom Dhoom by Tata Young became a major hit in 2004 and it is still one of the popular and most watched songs from the Dhoom franchise.

Arash – Boro Boro song from Bluffmaster movie

Iranian Swedish singer Arash's song Boro Boro was used in Abhishek-Riteish Deshmukh starrer Bluffmaster. Arash also featured in the song. He was also featured as MTV India's artist of the month after the song was released.

Snoop Dogg – Singh is King from Singh is Kinng movie

American rapper Snoop Dogg ventured into singing for Bollywood movie with his rap for Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer Singh is Kinng. The title track, starring Akshay and Snoop Dogg as himself, was released on June 8, 2008.

Kylie Minogue – Chiggy Wiggy song from Blue movie

After working with Snoop Dogg, Akshay worked with Australian singer Kylie Minogue for the song Chiggy Wiggy from his film Blue in 2009. The song composed by A R Rahman, features Minogue matching dance steps with Akshay, Zayed Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Lara Dutta.

Akon – Chammak Challo song from Ra.One movie

Shah Rukh surprised everyone when he collaborated with Akon for Chammak Challo song from the movie Ra.One in 2011. The song composed by Vishal-Shekar, the song is sung by international pop singer Akon and Hamsika Iyer.