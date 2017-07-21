Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma made fans curious with the trailers of their upcoming movie, Jab Harry Met Sejal. But our censor board had refused to give a certificate to the film because of one of the dialogues which had the word "intercourse" in the trailer.

Now, the buzz is that the movie has been given U/A certificate by the censor board without any cuts, SpotboyE reported. Now, the question is whether the makers of Jab Harry Met Sejal deleted the dialogue or Pahlaj accepted his defeat.

The chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Pahlaj Nihalani, had told a TV channel that he will only clear the use of the word 'intercourse' in the movie's promo if he gets one lakh votes from common people in its support.

But, he had a condition and it was that he will not settle for votes from unmarried people or those who are less than 36-years-old!

Apparently, one lakh people voted and in fact, Mirror Now went to ask Pahlaj his decision after the positive result. But, the chairperson ignored the reporter and in fact, the video went viral.

The Imtiaz Ali directorial is set to be released on August 4 and this is the third time that Anushka and Shah Rukh are reuniting for a movie. They were last seen in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Now, we will be able to watch them again on-screen. Should we thank the censor board?