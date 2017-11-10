After an amazing performance in Newton, Rajkummar Rao appears in a rom-com flick, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana. The film also features Telugu actress Kriti Kharbanda. The actors have garnered appreciation for his performance by the viewers.

Directed by Ratnaa Sinha, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, however, has received a mixed response from the critics. The movie does not seem to have an extraordinary storyline, which is attracting negative word of mouth as well.

Some said that the movie is fine, but a few called it "a failed marriage". Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana is not one of those Rajkummar Rao's movies like Newton or Bareilly Ki Barfi, which won hearts with the storyline and his performance.

However, it is said that Rajkummar is the one man army for this flick. Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana deals with Satyendra aka Sattu (Rajkummar Rao) and Aarti (Kriti Kharbanda) who meets for a proposed arranged marriage and fall in love in the process. On the night of their marriage, an unexpected turn of events turns their world upside down.

Set in the backdrop of India's civil services, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana explores the challenges that Satyendra and Aarti face as a middle-class couple in India.

The audiences are giving mixed response after watching the flick. Here's what their reviews stated:

Vicky‏ @vineetlsaraf

Lovely film ..family drama with social messages..loved watching 2 different sides of @RajkummarRao @kriti_official #ShaadiMeinZaroorAana

Suraj Shah‏ @surajshah9

Must watch! Entertaining performances by @RajkummarRao & @kriti_official

Fenil Seta‏ @fenil_seta

#ShaadiMeinZaroorAana @kriti_official does fine and is much better than what she was in Raaz Reboot. @nayanidixit, who played Kangana's lively friend in Queen, does a very fine job.