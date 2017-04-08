Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh never fails to surprise people, whether it's with his quirky sense of style or with his words. The recent buzz is that Ranveer suggested that his biopic, if ever made, could be titled "A life well-lived" or "Sex God."

"I will never really tell you the truths about my life," he replied initially when asked about a title for a movie based on his life, ANI reported. Then, he said: "I don't know, maybe 'A life well-lived' or 'Sex God'." Sex God? Too much information Ranveer.

We wonder what will Deepika Padukone have to say about it considering she is the only one who would know Ranveer's secrets. Both the actors have been dating for a long time now. While they have still not openly admitted to their relationship, they have not denied it either.

Meanwhile, they have been packing some major PDA in public and going on vacations with each other's family. A while ago, there were reports that the duo has parted ways due to Deepika's closeness with her xXx co-star Vin Diesel. But they were soon refuted when a few pictures from the duo's getaway surfaced online.

A post shared by Ranveer ❤️ Deepika (@ranveerdeepikaofc) on Oct 7, 2015 at 4:43pm PDT

On the work front, the Befikre star is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Padmavati. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie also stars Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. Ranveer will also be seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy alongside Alia Bhatt.

Check out Ranveer and Deepika's sizzling chemistry in this song: