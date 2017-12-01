Spanish attacking midfielder David Silva is hands down one of the best footballers in the Premier League at the moment. Manchester City, therefore, couldn't resist themselves from offering a contract extension to the 31-year-old.

He signed a one-year extension with the Premier League table toppers on Thursday, thus securing his future until 2020.

Who would have imagined back then.?Very happy to continue my career in this big club.Thanks to all the fans for the amazing support. A post shared by David Silva (@david21lva) on Nov 30, 2017 at 6:35am PST

Of course, Man City fans on social media couldn't contain their excitement on the happy news, but certain fans were left pleasantly surprised with Silva's 'size'. We're not talking of his height here...which is 1.70m!

It all started when a locker room image of celebrations was posted by Silva's teammate Kevin de Bruyne on Instagram after Man City beat Southampton 2-1 on Wednesday in a Premier League midweek match.

Positive mind until the end?? A post shared by Kevin De Bruyne (@kevindebruyne) on Nov 29, 2017 at 3:49pm PST

Silva was the only one in the photo who didn't have his pants on. The Spaniard turned up to pose in his white underwear...and the "squirrels inside" remained the talk of social media.

Check out these hillarious tweets:

FACT - David Silva can find space in his own tighty whiteys pic.twitter.com/dqeiRbH8IW — BlueMoonManny (@Benverouth) November 30, 2017

David Silva has a family of squirrels in his pants — Merry Cherry Christmas ? (@morriseygirl) November 29, 2017

BBC reporter "Pep why didn't David Silva start?"

Pep "David had an erection before the game, so so much blood going to one place, is huge, he felt faint a lot" — Paul Tierney (@Numptyed) November 29, 2017

Just seen the David Silva picture. I'm straight but wow. — Nathan Allen (@NathanAllenMCFC) November 30, 2017

Is there anything Dávid Silva can’t do, magestic with a ball, suits hair and the bald look, and now he’s packing a 10 inch paella pouch, blokes amazing — Scott Rutherford (@1996SAR_) November 29, 2017

David Silva - the little magician with the massive wand! ? — Sam Canty (@SamCanty88) November 29, 2017

This user even thanked Pep Guardiola for Silva's massive development!

Pep is a miracle worker. Not only has he transformed what we're doing on the pitch, he's turned the normally shy and reserved David Silva into a sex bomb posing in his pants!! ?? — Philippa West (@W_PIPPY) November 30, 2017

'David Silva package' is trending on Twitter and we can't help but laugh out loud at this! Will Silva come out with a comment on the sudden attention he is receiving? Well, we are not sure. His future wife definitely might be biting her lips, we assume.

The Spaniard has made 324 appearances in all competitions for Manchester City so far, scoring 52 goals.