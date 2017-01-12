Real Madrid will clash swords with Sevilla for the third time in a span of just over 10 days this January itself. The two La Liga giants go into their second of the three matches on Thursday at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium -- home of Sevilla FC.

This is the second leg fixture of their Copa del Rey round of 16 match. The Spanish clubs once again clash in the La Liga this weekend.

Real Madrid have the 3-0 lead from the opening leg and even despite the absence of Ballon d'Or and the Best FIFA men's player of the year winner Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday, the Los Blancos are expected to enter the Copa del Rey 2016-17 quarter finals rather comfortably.

Cristiano is rested for the game as Zidane wants his key players to remain fresh in time for the La Liga fixtures, where Real Madrid are holding an undefeated streak.

Apart from Cristiano, the absentees for the away side include Luka Modric (rested) as well as the likes of James Rodriguez, Isco, Pepe and Gareth Bale (all injured). Good news however is that star defender Sergio Ramos is available again after injury to play for Real Madrid.

While the home side will be keen on putting their best foot forward in the absence of a handful of key players from Real Madrid, all eyes will be on former Manchester City striker Stevan Jovetic, who has just joined Sevilla.

Expected starting XI

Real Madrid: Casilla, Marcelo, Varane, Ramos, Danilo, Casemiro, Kovacic, Kroos, Asensio, Benzema, Vazquez.

Sevilla: Sergio Rico; Rami, Pareja, Mercado; Sarabia, Nasri, N'Zonzi, Iborra, Vitolo; Vietto, Yedder.

Match Schedule

Date: January 12

Time: 1:45 am IST (Friday) [8:15 pm GMT, 3:15 pm EST]

Where to watch live

India: No telecast

UK: No telecast

USA: TV - beIN Sports, fubo TV. Live streaming - beIN Sports Connect

Spain: Gol TV.

Live score: Twitter