Meghan Markle is preparing to become a royal. Prince Harry's soon-to-be wife has already relocated to the UK and was recently seen accompanying the Queen's grandson at a royal engagement.

Behind the royal doors, the couple is reportedly preparing for their beautiful spring wedding which will be broadcasted world over. While the date is yet to be announced, numerous royal sources are sharing information on the guest list, cakes and other preparations.

Another recent update from the royal wedding reveals that Prince Harry has asked his brother Prince William to be his best man. Sources confirm to US Weekly, "Harry has several close guy friends, but there's no way he would ask anyone but William to take on the top job." But the real question is, who will be Markle's ladies that will stand by her while she says, "I do?"

The soon-to-be Duchess has a few close girlfriends who could be her bridesmaid and maid of honour. However, only Priyanka Chopra qualifies to be one of the two.

Why? Well, according to tradition, the bridesmaids and the maid of honour cannot be married. They could be engaged but cannot be under wedlock.

Keeping this in mind, most of Markle's closest friends are married. But considering numerous traditions are broken with regard to Harry and Markle's relationship, it could be speculated that few of Markle's closest friends would stand by her side at the wedding, regardless of the tradition.

Topping the list of possible bridesmaid is Games of Thrones star Janina Gavankar. The two actress know each other for about 15 years, so it is sort of obvious that the Suits actress will turn to her with the bridesmaid proposal.

One of her closest friend stands a high chance of being the bridesmaid is Serena Williams. Despite getting married in November 2017, the tennis star is bound to attend the wedding and could also wear a gorgeous gown to stand by Markle's side.

My eyes are closed but my heart is so open! So proud of your new collection @serenawilliams ? Happy I could be there to support you xx #NYFW A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Sep 12, 2016 at 2:02pm PDT

Meghan shares a close relationship with fashion stylist Jessica Mulroney, known to style Justin Trudeau and Canada's first lady Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau. The two met when Markle moved to Canada to film Suits. Mulroney might also be one of the bridesmaids.

A good day was had by all with @jessicamulroney #MJxItaly #Italy #Capri A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Aug 15, 2016 at 2:54pm PDT

The Indian origin actress Priyanka Chopra stands the second highest chances of playing one of the bridesmaids at the royal wedding. The actress, who safely falls under the bridesmaid tradition, could play a crucial part in the spring wedding next year.

About last night. Thank you to my babe @priyankachopra for the best date night #Hamilton #NYC A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on Sep 11, 2016 at 7:48pm PDT

There were also rumours that Markle reached out to Kate Middleton to be her maid of honour. The rumours sparked soon after the engagement rumours began but clarifications soon came around that there was no such proposal made by Markle to Kate.

A royal expert also confirmed to The Sun that Kate will not play Markle's bridesmaid because she hardly knows the actress. "The Duchess of Cambridge barely knows Meghan," the insider shares.

Others friends of the actress who could be one of the bridesmaids include Abigail Spencer, Suits co-star Sarah Rafferty, Lindsay Roth and Olivia Palermo.