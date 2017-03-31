Tennis champion Serena Williams is a champ in domains other than tennis too. Serena has presented herself in a dynamic fashion on Instagram. She showed off her 'toned' personality, relaxing in a luxurious getaway, and had fans asking for more with selfies of herself.

Also read: SI Swimsuit 2017: Serena Williams, Eugenie Bouchard bare all; Simone Biles sheds her cute image

In a photo, she is seen wearing a black bikini top and pairing it up with a black sheer sarong. She has wrapped the sarong around her waist to display her toned torso. The Olympic athlete kept the caption simple which reads "Bonjour."

Bonjour A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Mar 30, 2017 at 6:56am PDT

And, on last Wednesday, the tennis star went fresh-faced while flaunting her athletic physique and pert posterior in a plunging red swimsuit. She accessorised her look with a hat and a dainty heart charm necklace.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Mar 29, 2017 at 12:10pm PDT

Serena shared another incredible photo of herself on Tuesday that shows off her toned physique in a blue swimsuit. Posing with her hands on the hips, she captioned it, "Vacation by @iamkhyriealleyne."

Vacation ? by @iamkhyriealleyne A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Mar 29, 2017 at 6:45am PDT

The selfies she posted on Instagram turned many heads as one person wrote, "You are a nice and strong woman." Another gushed, "Beautiful, fierce, brilliant and graceful!!!" One person posted: "You are a goddess #inspiration."

The 2016 Best Female Tennis Player recently shared a short clip on Twitter where she mentioned challenging the basketball player Stephen Curry to an epic ping pong match.