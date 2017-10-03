Tata Motors Limited announced strong second-quarter growth driven by positive results for the third consecutive month. The sales performance for September 2017 was at 53,965 units resulting in 25 percent growth over last year for the domestic passenger and commercial vehicle business.

In passenger vehicles' sales, Tata Motors recorded sales of 17,286 units last month and thereby recorded a growth of 18 percent over September 2016. The spike in sales owes to new generation models like the Tiago, Tigor, Hexa and the newly launched Nexon compact SUV.

Cumulative sales of passenger vehicles in the domestic market for the fiscal (April-Sept 2017) was at 81,417 units, a growth of 12 percent, compared to 72,665 units, in the same period last fiscal.

"With a growth of 18 percent in September 2017, we have recorded highest sales since November 2012, backed by our strong portfolio of new generation products like Tiago, Hexa and Tigor. We have recently launched lifestyle SUV- Nexon has received an encouraging response across markets and we hope to further expand our addressable market. With the on-going festive season, the consumer sentiments continue to remain positive and are optimistic of maintaining this positive trend with robust growth buoyed by the aspirational values we are offering customers," said Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors.

Commercial vehicle business

Tata Motors overall commercial vehicles (CV) sales in September 2017, in the domestic market, was at 36,679 units higher by 29 percent, over September 2016. The sales grew on the back of strong ramp-up in production, growing demand for new product launches and higher customer uptick owing to peak festive season buying trends across segments.

Medium and heavy CV trucks segment grew by 25 percent, at 12,259 units, in September 2017. Intermediate and light CV truck segment also saw an upward trend and grew by 34 percent with sales of 4,449 units in September 2017. The pickup category segment at 5,569 units in last month reported a growth of 50 percent backed by the newly launched Tata Xenon Yodha.

The company's sales from exports were 3,887 numbers in September 2017, a decline of 27 percent, due to the continued drop in TIV in Sri Lanka (by 54 percent) and Nepal (by 47 percent).