The organisers of Seoul Music Awards 2017 have revealed the complete celebrity line up of presenters for this year. The list includes Because This Is My First Life stars Jung So Min and Park Byung Eun.

So Min and Byung Eun will be joined by Go Back Couple cast members Lee Yi Kyung and Han Bo Reum as presenters at the 27th annual award ceremony, which will be held on January 25.

Here is the list of female celebrities to present the awards this year:

1km Between You & Me actress Hong Soo Ah, Mirror Of The Witch star Kim Sae Ron, actress Yoon So Hee of Ruler: Master Of The Mask fame, My Golden Life stars Lee Da In and Shin Hye Sun, actress Park Eun Bin from Judge vs. Judge, Guardian: The Lonely And Great God star Kim Go Eun and actress Kim Go Eun of Rebel: Thief Who Stole The People fame.

Check out male presenters for the annual award ceremony below:

Suspicious Partner star Choi Tae Joon, The Great Seducer actor Woo Do Hwan, Suits actor Park Hyung Sik, Four Men actor Park Hae Jin, Man To Man star Park Sung Woong and A Korean Odyssey actor Cha Seung Won.

Seoul Music Awards 2017 will be hosted by Super Junior member Kim Heechul in association with Ruler: Master Of The Mask star Kim So Hyun and popular comedian Shin Dong Yup. Heechul has hosted the show for two consecutive years and Dong Yup has been the host in 2011. However, So Hyun is hosting the annual award ceremony for the first time.

The 27th annual star-studded event will be held at the Gocheok Sky Dome and it will be broadcast live for the K-Pop fans across the globe from 7pm KST on Thursday, January 25.