Seoul Music Awards (SMA), an annual event to acknowledge the K-Pop stars for their excellence in music, will begin with live broadcast from Seoul Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium stadium in South Korea this Thursday, January 19, at 7 pm KST.

The star-studded event, organised by Sports Seoul, will kick start with Red Carpet Arrivals, where in the celebrity attendees will flaunt hot trends with their stylish and cosy outfits. It will be followed by the main ceremony, in which the complete list of winners for this year will be revealed.

The winners for the annual event will be selected from the list of K-pop artists who have released their albums in 2016 and the final results will be based on fan votes, judges' scores, digital downloads and album sales.

The award ceremony will be hosted by the popular singer cum actor Kim HeeChul and it will feature mesmerising performance of the popular K-Pop artists, including EXO, BTS, SEVENTEEN, TWICE, Red Velvet, Taeyeon, Sechs Kies, GOT7, Block B, GFriend, Mamamoo, VIXX, I.O.I, NCT127, BLACKPINK, Gummy, MOBB, Tae Jin Ah, WJSN, Hon Dong Geun, Baek Ah Yeon, Jang Kiha and The Faces.

The Seoul Music Awards 2017 will broadcast live online through KBS Joy, KBS W, KBS drama, Winvention and EASTPOWER Korea tonight at 7 pm KST. The Korean music lovers across the globe can watch the award ceremony online here. It will also be live streamed through their official YouTube Channel.

Here are the 26th Seoul Music Awards nominees:

Overseas Top 3:

Main Award - EXO, WINGS, INFINITE

Popularity Award - Astro, WINGS, EXO

Rookie Award - NCT 127, ASTRO, BLACKPINK

Domestic Top 3: