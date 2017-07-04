Stock markets sustained their previous day's GST-driven rally on Tuesday also, with benchmark indices opening in the green, led by NTPC, Tata Motors and Cipla. ITC cooled down after the spectacular rally on Monday, driven by optimistic assessment for cigarette business post GST.

The BSE Sensex was up 67 points at 31,288 while the NSE Nifty opened 20 points higher.

The bullish sentiments on Monday were, however, not reflected in trading by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) who were net sellers of Indian equities worth Rs 805 crore.

Among other corporate news, IDFC will be approaching shareholders to raise Rs 10,000 crore via debt instrument on private placement basis.

ONGC Videsh Ltd, the overseas arm of state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp. (ONGC), said that it has acquired 30 percent interest in an oil block, off Namibia, from UK's Tullow Oil, said brokerage Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities in a note.

CDSL, which got listed last Friday at 67 premium to its issue price of Rs 149, was trading 2.3 percent higher at Rs 268 on the NSE.

