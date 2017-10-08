Smartphones these days are coming with not one, not even two but four cameras on board. While some have better cameras on the rear, some others are made exclusively for those who like to take flawless selfies. One such company that is betting big on this selfie obsession is Asus. The Taiwanese smartphone maker seems to be on a selfie-phone launching-spree.

Asus has just added another smartphone to the Asus Zenfone 4 series. The Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Lite has been made official by the company to complete the Zenfone Selfie line-up that already has two existing selfie-centric phones – the Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie ZD553KL and the ZB553KL, along with the top-of-the-line Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro.

The new Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Lite, listed on Asus' Philippines website, shares a lot in common with the other Zenfone 4 Selfie ZB553KL, including the same 13MP front shooter with f/2.0 aperture and an LED flash. The rear camera is also a 13MP unit, but that's all we know so far about the optics. The Selfie Lite comes with a 5.5-inch LCD display on the front, and since Asus didn't mention Full HD in the specs sheet it could be a HD 720p screen at best.

As the name suggests, Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Lite will be the least powerful member of the Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie family. This becomes obvious when we look at the chipset, it's a Snapdragon quad-core CPU with four Cortex-A53 cores. The ZD553KL and the ZB553KL, both feature a Snapdragon 430 octa-core chipset clocked at 1.4GHz, while the Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro comes with a Snapdragon 625 0cta-core clocked at 2.0GHz.

The "lite" treatment is also evident in terms of RAM and storage. The Zenfone 4 Selfie Lite comes with just 2GB of RAM and either 16GB or 32GB of storage options.

Interestingly though, the Zenfone 4 Selfie Lite shares the same footprint as the other two non-Pro Zenfone Selfies, at 155.7 x 75.9 x 7.9 mm. In terms of battery power, the Zenfone 4 Selfie Lite packs a generous 3,000mAh battery and comes with Android Nougat pre-loaded with Asus' custom ZenUI skin on top.

The phone will go on sale in the Philippines later this month at a price between PHP 7,995 and PHP 8,995 (approx. Rs 10,000 to Rs 11,500).