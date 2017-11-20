Selena Gomez has recently rekindled her romance with her ex-beau Justin Bieber. Not only this, the songstress has also unfollowed her recent ex-boyfriend the Weeknd on Instagram as well.

The 25-year-old singer, who was recently spotted heating up the PDA game with Bieber, has debuted her newly dyed blonde locks on Instagram before attending American Music Awards.

And, the Sorry singer could not keep calm after witnessing Selena's new look and pressed the like button on Instagram. Besides Justin, her new hairdo has received a thumbs up from Kim Kardashian as well. Her new picture has ramped up over 1.5 million likes within an hour.

so i am blonde now A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Nov 19, 2017 at 4:21pm PST

Before hitting the red carpet at American Music Award, the Wolves singer showed off her new bangs in a photo she shared to her Instagram story, which she captioned, "TodayIsTheDay."

The songstress set the stage on fire as she performed Wolves alongside Marshmello at the 2017 AMAs.

Selena was recently spotted at Bieber's weekly hockey game at Los Angeles Valley Ice Center in Ventura, California, while they were photographed sharing an adorable kiss.