The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) selectors will announce India's Test squad for South Africa tour today (November 27) and there is speculation that there will be an additional spinner.

With Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja set to take the two spinners' slots, there is scope for the inclusion of a third tweaker in left-arm chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav.

While we have to wait till evening for the official unveiling of the squad from the MSK Prasad-led three-member selection panel, India's spin legend EAS Prasanna wants Kuldeep on the plane to South Africa.

"Kuldeep has to be included in the Indian Test team for South Africa tour," 77-year-old Prasanna told International Business Times, India on Monday (November 27).

The 22-year-old Kuldeep has impressed one and all with his skills in the limited-overs format in the home series against Australia and New Zealand.

The Uttar Pradesh youngster has so far played two Tests, 12 ODIs and five T20Is.

Prasanna, who took 189 Test wickets from 49 matches for India, said the selectors had to groom Kuldeep by playing him in South African conditions.

"Any bowler who bowls well (in South Africa) will make an impact whether it is a youngster or senior. It applies to Kuldeep as well. And if you are grooming him, definitely he is worth a try. He should be taken along with four seamers," the Bengalurean opined.

Prasanna said India should included four fast bowlers and three spinners in the squad.

"India should pick four seamers and three spinners (Ashwin, Jadeja and Kuldeep)," he concluded.

India play three Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is in South Africa. The first Test starts in Cape Town on January 5, 2018.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team is currently involved in a three-Test series against Sri Lanka. After the five-day matches, they play three ODIs and three T20Is. The series ends on December 24. Two days later they are set to travel to South Africa.