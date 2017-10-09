Reuters

Fans of MS Dhoni turned up in large numbers to see the local hero in action, hitting a few out of the ground during the first of the three-match T20I series between India and Australia in Ranchi on Saturday, October 7.

However, they were disappointed as the Ranchi dasher did not get a chance to bat in the rain-affected game. India successfully chased down a revised target of 48 in six overs, which meant only the top-order was in action.

Nonetheless, the fans were treated to some Dhoni magic as commentators, including legendary Indian batsmen Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman, took the "helicopter shot" challenge at the JSCA International Cricket Stadium. Brett Lee and Dean Jones lead the Australian challenge on Saturday.

Sehwag impresses

Sehwag went first and the Nawab of Najafgarh managed to imitate Dhoni's trademark shot quite well. However, the ball failed to clear the boundary ropes. Laxman, as usual, was wristy, but the Hyderabad star failed to get the elevation.

While Lee got the ball into the night skies, his shot did not have any resemblance to the helicopter shot. Jones struggled to get any power behind the shot, but he had Dhoni-like swing of the bat.

Sehwag was unanimously voted as the winner of the contest by the commentators.

Meanwhile, India, having already taken a 1-0 lead in the ongoing series, will look to seal an unassailable lead when they take on Australia in the second match on Tuesday, October 10 in Guwahati.

In the absence of Steve Smith, who has flown back after suffering a shoulder injury, Australia struggled to get any momentum in the first T20I. The batting looks heavily reliant on captain David Warner and Aaron Finch. The middle-order, which failed miserably in Ranchi, needs to step up it the visitors are to stand a chance of leveling the series.