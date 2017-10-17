Aamir Khan is one of those actors in Bollywood who doesn't mind giving young talents a chance in his film. In movies like Taare Zameen Par (TZP) and Dangal, he was not the lead actor, still, the films turned out to be blockbusters.

In TZP, Aamir brought child actor Darsheel Safary on-screen and in Dangal, Zaira Wasim won several hearts. Now, Aamir is once again bringing Zaira as the lead actor in his upcoming movie, Secret Superstar.

Now, the question is – till when will Aamir support Zaira in terms of getting movie offers?

If you remember Darsheel from TZP, where is he now? The child actor was mindblowing in the movie, but after that, he was hardly seen on the silver screen.

Will Zaira's career also have a similar fate like Darsheel? Secret Superstar is her second movie, but she bagged it because of Aamir.

In fact, the actor was also asked whether Zaira's salary is more than him as she is playing the lead in the movie. Aamir replied that when Zaira will be able to fill as many seats as he does in movie theatres, she will surely receive a big pay cheque. But will Zaira get more opportunities?

Even Darsheel proved his acting skills and in fact, he showed his dancing talent in one of the popular dance shows on television. Still, he is not in news for signing any movie.

We hope Zaira stays in Bollywood for long as people love her work. Set to be released on October 19, Secret Superstar is a Diwali release and promises to be a blockbuster. The reviews of Bollywood celebs are positive and they have strongly recommended this movie to the audience.

What do you think will be Zaira's fate? Share your views in the comments section.