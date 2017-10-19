Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar hit the screens on Diwali, October 19. While the critics have lauded the film, the audience has also praised debutant director Advait Chandan's creation. People in Bengaluru have called it 'a must watch.'

It is Dangal's child actress Zaira Wasim, who plays the main role in Secret Superstar. The movie presents Zaira as an aspiring singer, who faces resistance from her father in her pursuit. Aamir has an extended cameo in the movie.

He plays a music director who will guide Zaira towards her goal. The movie has been marketed as Aamir's film to help in box office collection. In fact, the advance booking results were quite impressive. And the theatres are almost full in some states in India on the first day.

Zaira has already impressed everyone with her acting in Dangal. And now, she has once again won hearts as a teenage girl in Secret Superstar. Aamir has a funny character and will surely leave you in splits.

While the audience all over the country is praising the movie, we have exclusive quotes from people in Bengaluru (Bangalore).

Here's what Bangaloreans told International Business Times, India about Secret Superstar and the actors' performances:

Audience 1: "We have cried our heads off.Totally worth our time. The concept of the story is really nice. My rating for this movie will be 5 plus."

Audience 2: "Actors are really well. Zaira Wasim acted very well. I am Aamir fan. And I would give 5 stars."

Audience 3: "Movie is absolutely amazing. From acting to screenplay to casting, everything is perfect."

