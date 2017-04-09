Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar, which was supposed to be released on August 4, has been postponed. Secret Superstar is now scheduled for release during the Diwali festival this year.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to announce the news. "#BreakingNews: Aamir Khan Productions' #SecretSuperstar will now release in Diwali 2017. Zee Studios presents. Directed by Advait Chandan," he tweeted.

While no information has been provided about the reason for the postponement of the release, one wonders if Aamir decided to push it ahead to avoid a box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan and Imtiaz Ali's next that will hit the screens on August 11, a week after Secret Superstar was supposed to open in theatres (August 4).

However, that may perhaps not be the case as Aamir's Secret Superstar is now clashing with an even bigger movie than Shah Rukh's — Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0, which will hit the theatres during Diwali 2017.

It's interesting that Aamir has decided to avoid a fight for the number of screens with Shah Rukh but does not mind that with megastar Rajinikanth.

Secret Superstar will see the Dangal actor play the role of a musician. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film revolves around a teenage Muslim girl from Gujarat, who wears a burkha to hide her identity as she records videos of herself singing.