Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar continues to dominate the China box office ever since it released in the country on January 19.

After crossing Rs 400 crore mark on Day 10, the movie collected Rs 462 crore at the end of 12th day (January 30) in the Chinese film market.

Secret Superstar box office collection: Aamir's film creates record, beats Star Wars: The Last Jedi in China

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted: " #SecretSuperstarInChina retains No1. Spot for today - Tuesday Jan 30th..Takes in $2.96 M.. Taking the #China total to $72.39 M [₹ 462 Crs ]."

Despite an average run at the Indian box office, Secret Superstar has broken several box office records at the Chinese market, thanks to the humongous response from people of China and Aamir's star power.

Check out some of the records Secret Superstar has created in Chinese box office:

Highest Bollywood opener in China:

Secret Superstar's phenomenal success can be attributed to the star power that Aamir commands in China. According to reports, he is the most-followed Indian celebrity on China's popular micro-blogging platform Sina Weibo, with more than a million followers.

Secret Superstar collected Rs 43.35 crore on its opening day and surpassed Aamir's Dangal by a huge margin to become the highest Bollywood opener in the country.

Surpasses box office collection of Hollywood film Star Wars: The Last Jedi in China:

On its 10th day, Secret Superstar beat the box office collection of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in China, reported Mint, quoting ticketing-data provider Maoyan. Even the newly released Maze Runner: The Death Cure couldn't displace Secret Superstar from its top position.

Beats lifetime collection record of PK in China:

With a massive box office collection of Rs 173 crore on its opening weekend, the Zaira Wasim starrer beat the lifetime business of Aamir's PK (Rs 127 crore) in just 3 days at the Chinese box office.

Going by the constantly growing numbers, it seems Secret Superstar will end its box office run in China with a lifetime collection of approximately Rs 700 crores.