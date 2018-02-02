Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar remains unstoppable at the China Box office ever since it released in the country on January 19.

The film that crossed Rs 400 crore mark on its 10th day, has made a remarkable achievement by entering the Rs 500 crore club at the end of its second week at the China market.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted "@aamir_khan 's #SecretSuperstarInChina crosses the 500 Cr Gross Mark.. At the end of 2 weeks, it's #China gross has reached $78.45 Million [₹ 502.08 Crs ] A remarkable achievement by any standards!"

Secret Superstar's phenomenal success can be attributed to the star power that Aamir Khan commands in China. According to reports, he is the most-followed Indian celebrity on China's popular micro-blogging platform Sina Weibo, with more than a million followers.

Such is Aamir's popularity in China that people there have fondly started to refer to him as "Uncle Aamir", South China Morning Post reported.

Despite an average run at the Indian box office, Secret Superstar has broken several box office records at the China box office.

It collected Rs 43.35 crore on its opening day and surpassed Aamir's Dangal by a huge margin to become the highest Bollywood opener in the country.

The movie beat the lifetime business of Aamir's PK (Rs 127 crore) in just 3 days at the Chinese box office.

Again on its 10th day, the Zaira Wasim-Meher Vij starrer beat the box office collection of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in China, reported Mint, quoting ticketing-data provider Maoyan. Even the newly released Maze Runner: The Death Cure couldn't displace Secret Superstar from its top position.

Secret Superstar narrates the story of Zaira's character Insia Malik - an aspiring singer, who faces resistance from her father in her pursuit. Aamir has an extended cameo in the movie. He plays a music director who will guide Zaira towards her goal.