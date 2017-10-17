Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is set to win hearts and rule box office once again. His movie, Secret Superstar, will be released this Thursday, but many celebrities have already watched it at special screening.

The Bollywood celebs have praised the movie and strongly recommended to the audience. They say that Aamir's performance will leave you in splits.

Though Secret Superstar is marketed as Aamir's film, it is actually Zara Wasim's movie. She plays a teenage girl who wants to be a singer, but couldn't see her dreams getting fulfilled due to her conservative family.

Thus, she secretly carries out her ambition by posting her songs on YouTube but she wears a burkha in those videos to hide her identity. Aamir plays her guide who helps her reach the goal.

Reports suggest that Aamir will make his entry in the second half of the movie. Well, this movie looks similar to Taare Zameen Par, isn't it?

Aamir was a teacher in TZP and was not the lead character of the movie. If you remember, it was a superhit. Will Secret Superstar be another blockbuster of Zaira and Aamir?

Well, you will get to know on October 19, but here are a few celebs who have watched and shared their reviews on social media.

Here are the tweets:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

#SecretSuperstar D Best Film of d year.V Inspiring.Commendable Performances by all d Actors including Tirth. Congrats @aamir_khan #AdvaitC.

Rajkummar Rao

#SecretSuperstar Such a heartwarming&inspiring film. Do urselves a favour, go watch it. Take a bow team. @aamir_khan sir, u had me in splits

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari‏

#secretsuperstar is a story which does not leave U.Truly from the heart!Huge hug #zaira @aamir_khan #advait #kiranrao just speechless.Proud

Amul Vikas Mohan

#SecretSuperstar is one of best films I've seen. It made my laugh, it made my cry, it made me sad and it made me feel happy. Exceptional.

Avinash Gowariker

#SecretSuperstar! Supperb Film. Great performances . #ZairaWasim.

@aamir_khan is just the perfect icing on this cake! @advaitchandan

Fatima Sana Shaikh

#advaitchandan has created such a beautiful film! All the actors were just outstanding! #secretsuperstar #ZairaWasim ❤️