Aamir Khan's Secret Superstar is unstoppable at the Chinese box office. Released on January 19 in the country, the film continues to top the local box office.

The Zaira Wasim-starrer has entered the Rs 400-crore club at the Chinese box office in just 10 days. It has surpassed the box office collection of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in China, reported Mint, quoting ticketing-data provider Maoyan.

Salman Khan-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan to release in China: Is Aamir's Secret Superstar the inspiration?

Its 10-day total is Rs 420.57 crore from the Chinese market alone, despite a drop of 32 percent in collections when compared to the first weekend. The film is expected to cross Rs 500 crore at the Chinese box office in the next few days.

Taran Adarsh wrote, #SecretSuperstar is UNSTOPPABLE in China... Expected to cross ₹ 500 cr in next few days...[Week 2] Fri $ 4.86 mn Sat $ 7.58 mn Sun $ 6.99 mn Total: $ 66.19 million [₹ 420.57 cr]."

#SecretSuperstar is UNSTOPPABLE in China... Expected to cross ₹ 500 cr in next few days...

[Week 2]

Fri $ 4.86 mn

Sat $ 7.58 mn

Sun $ 6.99 mn

Total: $ 66.19 million [₹ 420.57 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2018

Secret Superstar's first day box office collection beats Aamir Khan's Dangal in China

While in India Secret Superstar collected Rs 63.40 crore nett and a lifetime gross total of Rs 81.28 crore, in the worldwide market it has already amassed a total of a whopping Rs 552 crore gross.

If this was not enough to amaze you, with Secret Superstar crossing Rs500 crore, Aamir Khan has become the only actor to have four films in the Rs 500 crore club, which includes his previous movies Dangal, PK and Dhoom 3, Firstpost reported.

Salman Khan has three movies — Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai — in the prestigious club while Prabhas has two – the Baahubali films.

Secret Superstar's phenomenal success can be attributed to the star power that Aamir Khan commands in China. According to reports, he is the most-followed Indian celebrity on China's popular micro-blogging platform Sina Weibo, with more than a million followers.

Such is Aamir's popularity in China that people there have fondly started to refer to him as "Uncle Aamir", South China Morning Post reported.