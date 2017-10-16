Actors and actresses who died in 2017 Close
Actors and actresses who died in 2017

Irish stand-up comedian and BBC quiz show panellist, Sean Hughes, 51, has died of a cardiac arrest. 

Hughes was a familiar face on television with Sean's Show on Channel 4 in 1922. That show earned him a nomination for the best sitcom at the British Comedy Awards.

Sean Hughes
Comedian Sean Hughes arrives for the VIP Opening Night of 'Whose Life Is It Anyway?' starring Kim Cattrall at The Comedy Theatre January 26, 2005 in London, England.MJ Kim/Getty Images

His former promoter Richard Bucknall named Hughes as a "groundbreaking comedian" in a statement

"He was a pioneering, groundbreaking comedian who changed comedy with that live show", he told renowned comedy site BeyondTheJoke.

Hughes had appeared in a few TV shows including Coronation Street, The Last Detective on ITV.

His fellow comics and other celebs have taken to social media to express condolences over the comedian's untimely demise.

Comedian Jason Manford tweeted: "Very sad to hear about Sean Hughes. A brilliant comic and a lovely bloke. RIP."

