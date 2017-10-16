Irish stand-up comedian and BBC quiz show panellist, Sean Hughes, 51, has died of a cardiac arrest.

Also read: Glen Campbell dead: Ellen DeGeneres, James Gunn and other celebs mourn country singer's death

Hughes was a familiar face on television with Sean's Show on Channel 4 in 1922. That show earned him a nomination for the best sitcom at the British Comedy Awards.

His former promoter Richard Bucknall named Hughes as a "groundbreaking comedian" in a statement

"He was a pioneering, groundbreaking comedian who changed comedy with that live show", he told renowned comedy site BeyondTheJoke.

Hughes had appeared in a few TV shows including Coronation Street, The Last Detective on ITV.

His fellow comics and other celebs have taken to social media to express condolences over the comedian's untimely demise.

Comedian Jason Manford tweeted: "Very sad to hear about Sean Hughes. A brilliant comic and a lovely bloke. RIP."

‘I thought when I was 41, I would be married with kids. Well, to be honest I thought I would be married with weekend access’ - Sean Hughes — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) October 16, 2017

Very sad to see we've lost the kind and gifted Sean Hughes. — Simon Blackwell (@simonblackwell) October 16, 2017

Very sad to hear about Sean Hughes. Started on the circuit with him back in the day. RIP. — Jack Dee (@TheRealJackDee) October 16, 2017

So sad to hear of Sean Hughes death. He was the first comic I ever saw live. A very funny man. Awful news. — Sarah Millican (@SarahMillican75) October 16, 2017

Sad news. RIP Sean Hughes, aged 51. Great comedian. pic.twitter.com/3sc3zWzVdQ — Des Cahill (@sportsdes) October 16, 2017