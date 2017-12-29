Sushil Kumar qualified for the 2018 Commonwealth Games (CWG) after defeating Jitender Kumar in the 74kg weight category during qualification trials on Friday, December 29, at KD Jadhav Stadium in Delhi.

However, his glory was somewhat demeaned after his supporters were involved in a massive scuffle. Fights broke out between two different camps - one involving Sushil and the other being Praveen Rana, who also wrestles in the same weight category.

It led to a chaotic situation, with supporters throwing punches at one another blindly, leading to some people being floored as well. Chairs and water bottles were also thrown at one another.

#WATCH: Scuffle broke out between alleged supporters of wrestlers Sushil Kumar and Parveen Rana at K. D. Jadhav Stadium in Delhi; reason not yet ascertained

Sushil, after realising the troublesome situation, condemned such acts. He said, "It is very unfortunate and I condemn it. It is wrong, there is no space for such things in sports."

It is very unfortunate and I condemn it. It is wrong, there is no space for such things in sports: Sushil Kumar

Though the supporters might have bagged headlines after the sucffle, Sushil should be congratulated for Commonwealth qualification.

The Indian wrestler could not represent India in the Rio Olympics 2016, but Commonwealth Games in Australia will give him another chance to prove his class in the world of wrestling.

He won gold in 2010 and 2014 CWG in the 66 and 74kg respectively, and he will be trying to win his third CWG gold as well.

Sushil, who has been out of action since the 2014 CWG, recently won gold in the Commonwealth Wrestling Championships in Johannesburg, South Africa. It will give him confidence to perform in Australia next year.