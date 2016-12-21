Ratings have not been Scream Queens' best friend this season and chances are high that the show might not come back with a Season 3.

Season 1 of the show averaged a 1.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic with 2.79 million total viewers, but in the second season the numbers dwindled. Season 2 of the show averaged just about 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic and viewer numbers were also cut in half.

Ratings decide if a show stays on air or gets cancelled, and therefore Scream Queens' chances of coming back to television are dim. But because Fox shares a good relationship with Scream Queens creator Ryan Murphy, many believe Season 3 will materialise.

A Scream Queens fan has even launched a petition on Change.org seeking support for a possible Season 3. The petition, which has so far attracted 82 signatures, reads: "Season 2 Started on September 20, 2016 and has been getting incredibly low ratings that could put it in danger of being canceled. If you love the show please sign this petition to help us show FOX that even though there's been a big drop in the ratings people still love this show and want to see it continue. Let's show Fox our awesome fanbase!"

So if Fox renews the show, what will Season 3 be about? One possible theme could be Chanel's new reality show, Lovin' the C. The final moments of Scream Queens Season 2 showed Chanel #1 landing the talk-show gig and Chanel #3 working as her producer.

The final moments of Season 2 also saw Hester buying her freedom by convincing Holt to propose to Dean Munsch so as to secure his position as the new trustee after her death. As per her plan, she and Holt would rob the institute and live on Blood Island.

Chanel No. 5 and Zayday were now important people at the hospital and Munsch moved to Aspen and became a sought-after "sexpert."