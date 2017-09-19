Earlier this month, CEO of Renault India Sumit Sawhney confirmed the arrival of a special edition Duster SUV christened Duster Sandstorm. International Business Times, India has spotted the model at a Bengaluru dealership ahead of the market launch.

The Duster Sandstorm edition is a pure cosmetic job with bright Yellow graphics on bonnet front doors and at the rear being the highlight. Sandstorm badging is visible in the graphics at doors. The SUV boast of new diamond cut alloy wheels. Black body cladding and nudge guard borrowed from the Duster Adventure edition are other notable additions.

Interior image shows the seats of Duster Sandstorm in dual tone finish- black and yellow. The same dual coloured special floor mats and contrast stitching on door pads are also seen in the pictures.

IBT India learned the Duster Sandstorm edition will be offered in three colour options- Moonlight Silver, Outback Bronze and Slate Grey. The Duster Sandstorm edition will also carry features of regular Duster RxS model such as touchscreen infotainment system and dual airbags.

The new Duster variant will be offered only in the RXS variant and will be powered by the 1.5-litre K9k dCi diesel engine in 84bhp with 200Nm state of tune. Duster Sandstorm edition will not be sold in petrol or 108bhp diesel options, according to dealership officials. The only transmission option will be a five-speed manual transmission.

The regular Duster RxS diesel is sold at Rs 10.63 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The Duster Sandstorm edition is expected to be priced Rs 30,000 over the regular version.

Renault Captur

Renault India will also unveil flagship model for India, the Captur, on September 22. Brand ambassador Ranbir Kapoor will lift the veil of India-spec model, but the launch of Captur is expected a bit later.