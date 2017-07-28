Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., the Indian subsidiary of Japanese motorcycle maker updated its sporty 150cc bike, the Gixxer in February this year. The model has been launched with black alloy wheels. Now, International Business Times India has spotted the bike with dual-tone alloy wheels at a Bengaluru dealership.

Further enquiries revealed the choice of dual-tone alloy wheels is not from dealership side but from the company itself. The model spotted is painted in Pearl Mira Red and Glass Sparkle Black and alloy wheels also have the same colour combination.

Dealership personnel informed us the dual-tone alloy wheel option comes with only dual-disc variant. The model is priced at Rs 90,900, ex-showroom. We couldn't spot Blue and Black alloy wheel combo for Metallic Triton Blue and Glass Sparkle Black Gixxer model.

Gixxer got new graphics as part of 2017 upgrade. The new bikes also come with clear lens LED tail lamps to enhance a better user-experience and appeal. At present, Gixxer rear-disc brake variant is offered in three colour options— Pearl Mira Red and Glass Sparkle Black, Metallic Triton Blue and Glass Sparkle Black, and Glass Sparkle Black. Apart from this, Glass Sparkle Black also comes in the rear drum brake variant.

The Gixxer is powered by a 154.9cc single-cylinder air cooled engine. It develops 14.5bhp at 8,000rpm and peak torque of 14Nm at 6,000 rpm mated five-speed transmission. The motorcycle comes with telescopic suspension at the front and mono-suspension at the rear.