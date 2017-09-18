Han Sun Hwa, the South Korean singer and actress known for her role as Han Soo Ji in KBS drama School 2017, will be making a guest appearance in the upcoming MBC drama, 20th Century Boy And Girl.

The mini-series revolves around the life of a popular actress named Sa Jin Jin and her two childhood friends–a flight attendant named Han Ah Reum and a lawyer. It is created by Lim Hwa Min and directed by Lee Dong Yoon. The script is written by screenwriter Lee Sun Hye.

In the MBC drama, the 26-year-old actress and former member of popular girl group Secret will be playing the role of a popular celebrity. She will be appearing onscreen as the female lead's junior, reported Soompi.

Madame Antoine actress Han Ye Seul will be portraying the role of female lead in the television series. Her two friends, Han Ah Reum and Jung Woo Sung, will be played by Cyrano Agency star Ryu Hyun Kyung and Falsify actress Lee Sang Hee.

Other celebrities to appear in the Korean mini-series include Rebel: Thief Who Stole The People actor Kim Ji Seok, The King In Love actor Ahn Se Ha, actor Lee Sang Woo from Happy Home, actor Lee Chang Yeob, Sweden Laundry star Oh Sang Jin and Whisper actor Kim Chang Wan.

20th Century Boy And Girl is scheduled to premiere on MBC on every Monday and Tuesday at 10pm KST from September 25.

Watch the trailer below: