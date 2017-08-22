Following the Supreme Court's historic verdict in the triple talaq case, many netizens took to social media to share their views. Some Bollywood celebs welcomed the judgement.

The apex court on Tuesday ruled that triple talaq is unconstitutional and "un-Islamic". The SC has banned the practice among Muslim community where a man could divorce his wife by saying the word "talaq" three times.

Five Muslim women had petitioned the apex court as they were divorced in by triple talaq. Two rights groups also were also part of the case. As soon as the verdict was out, it became a trending topic on social media.

Many of them have been in support of the judgement. They hailed the Supreme Court for the for landmark judgement. Some Bollywood celebrities, too, took to Twitter and expressed their happiness. Check some of the tweets below by the B-Town celebs:

Madhur Bhandarkar: Welcome judgement by #SupremeCourt 2 declare #TripleTalaq as unconstitutional This will start a new chapter in empowerment of #MuslimWomen

Shabana Azmi: I welcome the Supreme Court judgement on instant Triple Talaq. Its a victory 4 brave Muslim women who hve waged battle against it for years

Ashoke Pandit: When getting married a "kabool hain ki nahi" is asked to the woman why not during "talaq talaq talaq"? #TripleTalakGone #TripleTalaqover

Anupam Kher: Historical judgement. @HeForShe Supreme Court bans Triple Talaq, terms it 'unconstitutional'

Rishi Kapoor: Film Prem Rog commented on the widow remarriage,the Government nullifies a decadent old system of triple Talaq! Congrats Woman emancipation