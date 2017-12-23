SBS Drama Awards 2017 will be held on December 31 and it is expected to feature special performances by popular K-Pop boy bands, including EXO, BTS and Wanna One.

This year, the annual award ceremony could be hosted by popular comedian Shin Dong Yup in association with actress Lee Bo Young. The industry insiders have already hinted about their participation at the event.

"It is most likely that Shin Dong Yup and Lee Bo Young will be the MCs for the upcoming SBS Drama Awards that is to be held on December 31," Soompi quoted a source.

However, the Korean drama lovers will have to wait a little longer to know the venue, theme, celebrity line and other details of the annual award show. SBS has also not announced the nomination list for this year.

The nominees for the following categories could be announced in the coming days: