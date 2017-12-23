SBS Drama Awards 2017 will be held on December 31 and it is expected to feature special performances by popular K-Pop boy bands, including EXO, BTS and Wanna One.
This year, the annual award ceremony could be hosted by popular comedian Shin Dong Yup in association with actress Lee Bo Young. The industry insiders have already hinted about their participation at the event.
"It is most likely that Shin Dong Yup and Lee Bo Young will be the MCs for the upcoming SBS Drama Awards that is to be held on December 31," Soompi quoted a source.
However, the Korean drama lovers will have to wait a little longer to know the venue, theme, celebrity line and other details of the annual award show. SBS has also not announced the nomination list for this year.
The nominees for the following categories could be announced in the coming days:
- Grand Prize (Daesang)
- SBS Special Award
- Best Actor
- Best Actress
- Best Actor in a Miniseries
- Best Actress in a Miniseries
- Best Actor in a Drama Special
- Best Actress in a Drama Special
- Best Actor in a Special Planning Drama
- Best Actress in a Special Planning Drama
- Best Actor in a Serial Drama
- Best Actress in a Serial Drama
- Best Actor in a Genre & Fantasy Drama
- Best Actress in a Genre & Fantasy Drama
- Best Actor in a Romantic-Comedy Drama
- Best Actress in a Romantic-Comedy Drama
- Best Supporting Actor
- Best Supporting Actress
- Producer's Award
- Big Star Award
- Top 10 Stars
- Best New Actor
- Best New Actress
- New Star Award
- Best Young Actor
- Best Young Actress
- Netizen Popularity Award
- SBSi Award
- Best Couple Award
- Sitcom
- Variety
- Radio
- Friendship Award
- Achievement Award