Katrina Kaif, who recently completed the Abu Dhabi schedule of her upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai, is spreading her charm in LA.

Her recent Instagram post is a proof of everything 'colourful and fresh'. She is wearing a flowy Peter Pilotto long-short dress and has paired it with a nude stiletto.

She captioned the image as, "Happy sunny days."

And where was this picture clicked you may wonder?

Well, Katrina's personal trainer shared an Instagram story from outside Fox Studios' Head Quarters with a message, "Sometimes life takes you on Adventures."

And what was next, we observed that Hollywood Greek god Jeremy Renner started following her on social media.

Isn't that cool?

Is Katrina planning on a Hollywood assignment? Is she following Priyanka Chopra's footsteps? Only time will tell.

Happy sunny days ??@tanghavri @peterpilotto A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Oct 2, 2017 at 8:50pm PDT

On the professional front, Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai has just one song left before they wrap up the film. Katrina posted a picture saying, "Scenes wrap, only one song left. Ali Abbas Zafar, that's a very big smile."

Scenes wrap ?only one song left ??.... @aliabbaszafar , that's a very big smile ... #tigerzindahai A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Sep 23, 2017 at 12:51am PDT

She last featured in Jagga Jasoos, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. Her film Tiger Zinda Hai, co-starring Salman Khan, is scheduled to release in theatres on December 22.

After Tiger Zinda Hai, Katrina Kaif will feature in Vijay Krishna Acharya's Thugs of Hindustan along with Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Her other upcoming project is Anand L Rai's yet-to-be-titled film, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.