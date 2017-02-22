Lamborghini was quick to bring Aventador S to India close on the heels of the car's successful global premiere in December 2016. The new Aventador S is set to drive into the Indian market on March 3, 2017.

Lamborghini Aventador S is a beefed up version of the Lamborghini Aventador. At the heart of the new 'raging bull' is a naturally-aspirated V12 6.5-litre engine, tuned to generate 740bhp. Lamborghini also claims engine's maximum revs have been increased to 8,500rpm from 8,350rpm. While the torque remains the same at 690Nm, the Aventador S can sprint from 0- 100kmph in just 2.9 sec before hitting a top speed of 350 kmph. Isn't that just unbelievably awesome?

What's more, the first production will come with a four-wheel steering to enhance lateral control during low and medium speeds.

The new Lamborghini Aventador S has underwent changes on the front and rear. The beast now has a redesigned front with two side air ducts and new front bumper with a longer splitter. The rear gets black larger diffuser, available on request in carbon fiber, designed with a number of vertical fins. The LED tailamps of the Aventador S has also got a refreshing touch. There is also the three single exhaust outlets on the rear bumper.

Inside the cabin, the Lamborghini Aventador S has been spruced up with digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Lamborghini Aventador S also gets a new Ego drive mode in addition to the existing Strada, Corsa and Sport.