Saturn Awards 2017 nominees have been announced and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story leads the list with 11 nominations followed by The BFG and Doctor strange with 10 nods each. In television section, The Walking Dead topped the list with 7 nods, followed by Westworld with 6 and American Horror Story: Roanoke with 5 nominations.

Gareth Edwards' film received nominations for Best Science Fiction Film, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Direction, Best Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best Music, Best Costume Designer, Best Make-Up and Best Special / Visual Effects categories.

The AMC series has been nominated in Best Horror Television Series, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Younger Actor and Best Guest Performance.

Other top contenders are Captain America: Civil War, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, The Jungle Book, Hidden Figures, Outlander, Supergirl, Fear the Walking Dead and Stranger Things. The winners will be announced during a star-studded event at Burbank, California, on June 28.

Here is the complete list of nominees for the 43rd Annual Saturn Awards:

Best Comic-to-Motion Picture Release

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Captain America: Civil War

Deadpool

Doctor Strange

Suicide Squad

X-Men: Apocalypse

Best Science Fiction Film Release

Arrival

Independence Day: Resurgence

Midnight Special

Passengers

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Star Trek Beyond

Best Fantasy Film Release

The BFG

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Ghostbusters

The Jungle Book

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

A Monster Calls

Pete's Dragon

Best Horror Film Release

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

The Conjuring 2

Demon

Don't Breathe

Ouija: Origin of Evil

Train to Busan

The Witch

Best Action / Adventure Film Release

Allied

Gold

Hacksaw Ridge

Hidden Figures

The Legend of Tarzan

The Magnificent Seven

The Nice Guys

Best Thriller Film Release

10 Cloverfield Lane

The Accountant

The Girl on the Train

Jason Bourne

Hell or High Water

The Shallows

Split

Best Actor in a Film

Chris Evans (Captain America: Civil War)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange)

Chris Pratt (Passengers)

Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool)

Mark Rylance (The BFG)

Chris Pine (Star Trek Beyond)

Matthew McConaughey (Gold)

Best Actress in a Film

Amy Adams (Arrival)

Emily Blunt (The Girl on the Train)

Taraji P. Henson (Hidden Figures)

Jennifer Lawrence (Passengers)

Felicity Jones (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)

Narges Rashidi (Under the Shadow)

Mary Elizabeth Winstead (10 Cloverfield Lane)

Best Supporting Actor in a Film

Chadwick Boseman (Captain America: Civil War)

Dan Fogler (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them)

John Goodman (10 Cloverfield Lane)

Diego Luna (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)

Zachary Quinto (Star Trek Beyond)

Christopher Walken (The Jungle Book)

Best Supporting Actress in a Film

Scarlett Johansson (Captain America: Civil War)

Tilda Swinton (Doctor Strange)

Margot Robbie (Suicide Squad)

Kate McKinnon (Ghostbusters)

Betty Buckley (Split)

Bryce Dallas Howard (Gold)

Best Performance by a Younger Actor

Ruby Barnhill (The BFG)

Julian Dennison (Hunt for the Wilderpeople)

Tom Holland (Captain America: Civil War)

Lewis MacDougall (A Monster Calls)

Neel Sethi (The Jungle Book)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch)

Best Film Direction

Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange)

Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)

Jon Favreau (The Jungle Book)

Anthony Russo, Joe Russo (Captain America: Civil War)

Bryan Singer (X-Men: Apocalypse)

Steven Spielberg (The BFG)

Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)

Best Film Screenplay

Melissa Mathison (The BFG)

Eric Heisserer (Arrival)

Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick (Deadpool)

Jon Spaihts, Scott Derrickson, C. Robert Cargill (Doctor Strange)

Taylor Sheridan (Hell or High Water)

Chris Weitz, Tony Gilroy (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)

Best Film Editing

Jeffrey Ford, Matthew Schmidt (Captain America: Civil War)

John Gilroy, Colin Goudie, Jabez Olssen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)

Stefan Grube (10 Cloverfield Lane)

Michael Kahn (The BFG)

Mark Livolsi (The Jungle Book)

Joe Walker (Arrival)

Best Film Production Design

Rick Carter, Robert Stromberg (The BFG)

Doug Chiang, Neil Lamont (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)

Stuart Craig (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them)

Guy Hendrix Dyas (Passengers)

Owen Paterson (Captain America: Civil War)

Charles Wood (Doctor Strange)

Best Film Music

Michael Giacchino (Doctor Strange)

Michael Giacchino (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)

James Newton Howard (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them)

Justin Hurwitz (La La Land)

Thomas Newman (Passengers)

John Willians (The BFG)

Best Film Costume Designer

Colleen Atwood (Alice Through the Looking Glass)

Colleen Atwood (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them)

Alexandra Byrne (Doctor Strange)

David Crossman, Glyn Dilloin (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)

Sang-gyeong Jo (The Handmaiden)

Joanna Johnston (The BFG)

Best Film Make-Up

Jeremy Woodhead (Doctor Strange)

Nicky Knowles (Fanatastic Beasts and Where to Find Them)

Amy Byrne (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)

Monica Huppert, Joel Harlow (Star Trek Beyond)

Allan Apone, Jo-Ann MacNeil, Marta Roggero (Suicide Squad)

Charles Carter, Rita Ciccozzi, Rosalina Da Silva (X-Men: Apocalypse)

Best Film Special / Visual Effects

Louis Morin, Ryal Cosgrove (Arrival)

Joe Letteri, Joel Whist (The BFG)

Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli, Paul Corbould (Doctor Strange)

Tim Burke, Christian Manz, David Watkins (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them)

Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones, Dan Lemmon (The Jungle Book)

John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel, Neil Corbould (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)

Best Independent Film Release

Eye in the Sky

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

La La Land

Lion

The Ones Below

Remember

Best International Film Release

Elle

The Handmaiden

In Order of Disappearance

The Mermaid

Shin Godzilla

Under the Shadow

Best Animated Film Release

Finding Dory

Kingslaive: Final Fantasy XV

Moana

Sing

Trolls

Zootopia

Best Science Fiction Television Series

The 100

Colony

The Expanse

Falling Water

Incorporated

Timeless

Westworld

Best Fantasy Television Series

Beyond

Game of Thrones

The Good Place

Lucifer

The Magicians

Outlander

Preacher

Best Horror Television Series

American Horror Story: Roanoke

Ash vs. Evil Dead

The Exorcist

Fear the Walking Dead

Teen Wolf

The Vampire Diaries

The Walking Dead

Best Action/Thriller Television Series

Animal Kingdom

Bates Motel

Designated Survivor

The Librarians

Mr. Robot

Riverdale

Underground

Best Superhero Adaptation Television Series

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Arrow

The Flash

Gotham

Legion

Supergirl

Best Presentation on Television

11.22.63

Channel Zero

Doctor Who: The Return of Dr. Mysterio

Mars

The Night Manager

Rats

Best New Media Television Series

Bosch

Marvel's Daredevil

Marvel's Luke Cage

The Man in the High Castle

A Series of Unfortunate Events

Stranger Things

Best Actor on a Television Series

Bruce Campbell (Ash vs. Evil Dead)

Mike Colter (Marvel's Luke Cage)

Charlie Cox (Marvel's Daredevil)

Grant Gustin (The Flash)

Sam Heughan (Outlander)

Freddie Highmore (Bate's Motel)

Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead)

Best Actress on a Television Series

Melissa Benoist (Supergirl)

Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)

Kim Dickens (Fear the Walking Dead)

Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel)

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)

Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story: Roanoke)

Winona Ryder (Stranger Things)

Best Supporting Actor on a Television Series

Linden Ashby (Teen Wolf)

Mehcad Brooks (Supergirl)

Kit Harrington (Game of Thrones)

Ed Harris (Westworld)

Lee Majors (Ash vs. Evil Dead)

Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Best Supporting Actress on a Television Series

Kathy Bates (American Horror Story: Roanoke)

Danai Gurira (The Walking Dead)

Melissa McBride (The Walking Dead)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Candice Patton (The Flash)

Adina Porter (American Horror Story: Roanoke)

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Best Younger Actor on a Television Series

K.J. Apa (Riverdale)

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)

Max Charles (The Strain)

Alycia Debnam-Carey (Fear the Walking Dead)

Lorenzo James Henrie (Fear the Walking Dead)

Chandler Riggs (The Walking Dead)

Best Guest Performance on a Television Series

Ian Bohen (Teen Wolf)

Tyler Hoechlin (Supergirl)

Anthony Hopkins (Westworld)

Leslie Jordan (American Horror Story: Roanoke)

Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead)

Dominique Pinon (Outlander)

Best Animated Series or Film on Television

Bojack Horseman

Family Guy

The Little Prince

The Simpsons

Star Wars: Rebels

Trollhunters

Best DVD / BD Release

Dog Eat Dog

The Girl

The Lobster

The Man Who Knew Infinity

The Wailing

Tales of Halloween

Best DVD / BD Special Edition Release

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition

The Hills Have Eyes Limited Edition

The Iron Giant Signature Edition

Phantasm Remastered

Raising Cain

Mad Max: Fury Road Black and Chrome Edition

Best Classic Film Release on DVD / BD

Destiny

The Ghost and Mr. Chicken

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane

Gog 3D

It Came From Outer Space

Donovan's Brain

Time After Time

Best Television Release on DVD / BD

Banshee: The Final Season

Hannibal: The Complete Series Collection

Mr. Robot: Season 2.0

Salem's Lot

Versailles: Season One

Star Trek: The Animated Series

Best Collection on DVD / BD

Buster Keaton Shorts Collection 1917-23

Frankenstein: Complete Legacy Collection

Herschell Gordon Lewis Feast

Marx Brothers Silver Screen Collection

Pioneers of African American Cinema

The Wolf Man: Complete Legacy Collection

Best Local Live Stage Production