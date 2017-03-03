Saturn Awards 2017 nominees have been announced and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story leads the list with 11 nominations followed by The BFG and Doctor strange with 10 nods each. In television section, The Walking Dead topped the list with 7 nods, followed by Westworld with 6 and American Horror Story: Roanoke with 5 nominations.
Gareth Edwards' film received nominations for Best Science Fiction Film, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Direction, Best Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best Music, Best Costume Designer, Best Make-Up and Best Special / Visual Effects categories.
The AMC series has been nominated in Best Horror Television Series, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Younger Actor and Best Guest Performance.
Other top contenders are Captain America: Civil War, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, The Jungle Book, Hidden Figures, Outlander, Supergirl, Fear the Walking Dead and Stranger Things. The winners will be announced during a star-studded event at Burbank, California, on June 28.
Here is the complete list of nominees for the 43rd Annual Saturn Awards:
Best Comic-to-Motion Picture Release
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Captain America: Civil War
- Deadpool
- Doctor Strange
- Suicide Squad
- X-Men: Apocalypse
Best Science Fiction Film Release
- Arrival
- Independence Day: Resurgence
- Midnight Special
- Passengers
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Star Trek Beyond
Best Fantasy Film Release
- The BFG
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Ghostbusters
- The Jungle Book
- Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
- A Monster Calls
- Pete's Dragon
Best Horror Film Release
- The Autopsy of Jane Doe
- The Conjuring 2
- Demon
- Don't Breathe
- Ouija: Origin of Evil
- Train to Busan
- The Witch
Best Action / Adventure Film Release
- Allied
- Gold
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hidden Figures
- The Legend of Tarzan
- The Magnificent Seven
- The Nice Guys
Best Thriller Film Release
- 10 Cloverfield Lane
- The Accountant
- The Girl on the Train
- Jason Bourne
- Hell or High Water
- The Shallows
- Split
Best Actor in a Film
- Chris Evans (Captain America: Civil War)
- Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange)
- Chris Pratt (Passengers)
- Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool)
- Mark Rylance (The BFG)
- Chris Pine (Star Trek Beyond)
- Matthew McConaughey (Gold)
Best Actress in a Film
- Amy Adams (Arrival)
- Emily Blunt (The Girl on the Train)
- Taraji P. Henson (Hidden Figures)
- Jennifer Lawrence (Passengers)
- Felicity Jones (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
- Narges Rashidi (Under the Shadow)
- Mary Elizabeth Winstead (10 Cloverfield Lane)
Best Supporting Actor in a Film
- Chadwick Boseman (Captain America: Civil War)
- Dan Fogler (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them)
- John Goodman (10 Cloverfield Lane)
- Diego Luna (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
- Zachary Quinto (Star Trek Beyond)
- Christopher Walken (The Jungle Book)
Best Supporting Actress in a Film
- Scarlett Johansson (Captain America: Civil War)
- Tilda Swinton (Doctor Strange)
- Margot Robbie (Suicide Squad)
- Kate McKinnon (Ghostbusters)
- Betty Buckley (Split)
- Bryce Dallas Howard (Gold)
Best Performance by a Younger Actor
- Ruby Barnhill (The BFG)
- Julian Dennison (Hunt for the Wilderpeople)
- Tom Holland (Captain America: Civil War)
- Lewis MacDougall (A Monster Calls)
- Neel Sethi (The Jungle Book)
- Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch)
Best Film Direction
- Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange)
- Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
- Jon Favreau (The Jungle Book)
- Anthony Russo, Joe Russo (Captain America: Civil War)
- Bryan Singer (X-Men: Apocalypse)
- Steven Spielberg (The BFG)
- Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)
Best Film Screenplay
- Melissa Mathison (The BFG)
- Eric Heisserer (Arrival)
- Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick (Deadpool)
- Jon Spaihts, Scott Derrickson, C. Robert Cargill (Doctor Strange)
- Taylor Sheridan (Hell or High Water)
- Chris Weitz, Tony Gilroy (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
Best Film Editing
- Jeffrey Ford, Matthew Schmidt (Captain America: Civil War)
- John Gilroy, Colin Goudie, Jabez Olssen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
- Stefan Grube (10 Cloverfield Lane)
- Michael Kahn (The BFG)
- Mark Livolsi (The Jungle Book)
- Joe Walker (Arrival)
Best Film Production Design
- Rick Carter, Robert Stromberg (The BFG)
- Doug Chiang, Neil Lamont (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
- Stuart Craig (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them)
- Guy Hendrix Dyas (Passengers)
- Owen Paterson (Captain America: Civil War)
- Charles Wood (Doctor Strange)
Best Film Music
- Michael Giacchino (Doctor Strange)
- Michael Giacchino (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
- James Newton Howard (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them)
- Justin Hurwitz (La La Land)
- Thomas Newman (Passengers)
- John Willians (The BFG)
Best Film Costume Designer
- Colleen Atwood (Alice Through the Looking Glass)
- Colleen Atwood (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them)
- Alexandra Byrne (Doctor Strange)
- David Crossman, Glyn Dilloin (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
- Sang-gyeong Jo (The Handmaiden)
- Joanna Johnston (The BFG)
Best Film Make-Up
- Jeremy Woodhead (Doctor Strange)
- Nicky Knowles (Fanatastic Beasts and Where to Find Them)
- Amy Byrne (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
- Monica Huppert, Joel Harlow (Star Trek Beyond)
- Allan Apone, Jo-Ann MacNeil, Marta Roggero (Suicide Squad)
- Charles Carter, Rita Ciccozzi, Rosalina Da Silva (X-Men: Apocalypse)
Best Film Special / Visual Effects
- Louis Morin, Ryal Cosgrove (Arrival)
- Joe Letteri, Joel Whist (The BFG)
- Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli, Paul Corbould (Doctor Strange)
- Tim Burke, Christian Manz, David Watkins (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them)
- Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones, Dan Lemmon (The Jungle Book)
- John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel, Neil Corbould (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story)
Best Independent Film Release
- Eye in the Sky
- Hunt for the Wilderpeople
- La La Land
- Lion
- The Ones Below
- Remember
Best International Film Release
- Elle
- The Handmaiden
- In Order of Disappearance
- The Mermaid
- Shin Godzilla
- Under the Shadow
Best Animated Film Release
- Finding Dory
- Kingslaive: Final Fantasy XV
- Moana
- Sing
- Trolls
- Zootopia
Best Science Fiction Television Series
The 100
Colony
The Expanse
Falling Water
Incorporated
Timeless
Westworld
Best Fantasy Television Series
- Beyond
- Game of Thrones
- The Good Place
- Lucifer
- The Magicians
- Outlander
- Preacher
Best Horror Television Series
- American Horror Story: Roanoke
- Ash vs. Evil Dead
- The Exorcist
- Fear the Walking Dead
- Teen Wolf
- The Vampire Diaries
- The Walking Dead
Best Action/Thriller Television Series
- Animal Kingdom
- Bates Motel
- Designated Survivor
- The Librarians
- Mr. Robot
- Riverdale
- Underground
Best Superhero Adaptation Television Series
- Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
- Arrow
- The Flash
- Gotham
- Legion
- Supergirl
Best Presentation on Television
- 11.22.63
- Channel Zero
- Doctor Who: The Return of Dr. Mysterio
- Mars
- The Night Manager
- Rats
Best New Media Television Series
- Bosch
- Marvel's Daredevil
- Marvel's Luke Cage
- The Man in the High Castle
- A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Stranger Things
Best Actor on a Television Series
- Bruce Campbell (Ash vs. Evil Dead)
- Mike Colter (Marvel's Luke Cage)
- Charlie Cox (Marvel's Daredevil)
- Grant Gustin (The Flash)
- Sam Heughan (Outlander)
- Freddie Highmore (Bate's Motel)
- Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead)
Best Actress on a Television Series
- Melissa Benoist (Supergirl)
- Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)
- Kim Dickens (Fear the Walking Dead)
- Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel)
- Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)
- Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story: Roanoke)
- Winona Ryder (Stranger Things)
Best Supporting Actor on a Television Series
- Linden Ashby (Teen Wolf)
- Mehcad Brooks (Supergirl)
- Kit Harrington (Game of Thrones)
- Ed Harris (Westworld)
- Lee Majors (Ash vs. Evil Dead)
- Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead)
- Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
Best Supporting Actress on a Television Series
- Kathy Bates (American Horror Story: Roanoke)
- Danai Gurira (The Walking Dead)
- Melissa McBride (The Walking Dead)
- Thandie Newton (Westworld)
- Candice Patton (The Flash)
- Adina Porter (American Horror Story: Roanoke)
- Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)
Best Younger Actor on a Television Series
- K.J. Apa (Riverdale)
- Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)
- Max Charles (The Strain)
- Alycia Debnam-Carey (Fear the Walking Dead)
- Lorenzo James Henrie (Fear the Walking Dead)
- Chandler Riggs (The Walking Dead)
Best Guest Performance on a Television Series
- Ian Bohen (Teen Wolf)
- Tyler Hoechlin (Supergirl)
- Anthony Hopkins (Westworld)
- Leslie Jordan (American Horror Story: Roanoke)
- Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead)
- Dominique Pinon (Outlander)
Best Animated Series or Film on Television
- Bojack Horseman
- Family Guy
- The Little Prince
- The Simpsons
- Star Wars: Rebels
- Trollhunters
Best DVD / BD Release
- Dog Eat Dog
- The Girl
- The Lobster
- The Man Who Knew Infinity
- The Wailing
- Tales of Halloween
Best DVD / BD Special Edition Release
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition
- The Hills Have Eyes Limited Edition
- The Iron Giant Signature Edition
- Phantasm Remastered
- Raising Cain
- Mad Max: Fury Road Black and Chrome Edition
Best Classic Film Release on DVD / BD
- Destiny
- The Ghost and Mr. Chicken
- The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane
- Gog 3D
- It Came From Outer Space
- Donovan's Brain
- Time After Time
Best Television Release on DVD / BD
- Banshee: The Final Season
- Hannibal: The Complete Series Collection
- Mr. Robot: Season 2.0
- Salem's Lot
- Versailles: Season One
- Star Trek: The Animated Series
Best Collection on DVD / BD
- Buster Keaton Shorts Collection 1917-23
- Frankenstein: Complete Legacy Collection
- Herschell Gordon Lewis Feast
- Marx Brothers Silver Screen Collection
- Pioneers of African American Cinema
- The Wolf Man: Complete Legacy Collection
Best Local Live Stage Production
- Amadeus (L.A. Theatre Works)
- Chen Ying Rescues the Orphan (Chinese Yu Opera)
- The Fantasticks (Pasadena Playhouse)
- Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (3D Theatricals)
- Moby Dick (South Coast Repertory)
- A View From the Bridge (Ahmanson Theatre)