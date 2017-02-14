The Supreme Court announced its verdict on the 20-year-old Disproportionate Assets case on Tuesday, 14 February. It has upheld the trial court's verdict and convicted the newly-elected AIADMK Secretary along with her aides and sentenced them four years in prison and fined Rs 10 crore each. The court has also ordered her to surrender immediately before the trial court.

Many celebrities have welcomed the development on Twitter. Below, we bring to you their reactions:

பழைய பாட்டுத்தான் இருந்தாலும்...



தப்பான ஆளு எதிலும் வெல்லும் ஏடா கூடம்..



எப்போதும் இல்லை காலம் மாறும் ஞாயம் வெல்லும்.. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 14, 2017