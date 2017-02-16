AIADMK General Secretary V. K. Sasikala on Wednesday surrendered before the magistrate at a trial court in Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Prison after the Supreme Court on Tuesday convicted her and two others in the two-decade old disproportionate assets case. Sasikala, Sudhakaran and Ilavarasi have been sentenced to four years in jail and were asked to pay a fine of Rs 10 crore.

According to NDTV, Sasikala slept on the floor on her first night in jail. Officials said that the AIADMK chief ate tamarind rice with chutney for breakfast and also "meditated for a few minutes." She was denied most of the facilities she had requested for.

Sasikala's request for a Class 1 cell citing health issues like diabetes was denied. The Class 1 cell provides the prisoner with a private television, home-cooked food and non-vegetarian meals twice a week. She had also requested for meditation space and 24x7 medical assistance if required. She also requested for special consideration in jail since she is an income tax payee.

"There will not be any special privileges for Sasikala. At the most, she will be counseled so she can adjust to the jail," an official told the channel on Wednesday.

Sasikala will spend her four-year sentence as just another prisoner.

"She will be treated like any other woman convict and will be provided jail food. Her routine will require her to take up some skill-oriented job like embroidery, weaving and gardening for which she will be paid nominal wages. She will be provided with two white saris with blue border in a couple of days," an official source told the Deccan Chronicle.

Sasikala will live in small cell along with two other cellmates, the Times of India reported. Her cell will consist of a fan and she will be provided with a pillow, a blanket and a sheet along. She will get two newspapers a day. The decision on whether Sasikala's request for a cot should be granted will be taken by doctors on Thursday.

Sasikala will sleep on a cement floor. She was provided with three saris and blouses when she entered the jail. She will make candles or agarbathis during her stay and will be paid Rs 50 a day. All visitors, except her lawyers, will have to take permission from jail authorities to meet Sasikala.