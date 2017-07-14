An extremely large supercluster of galaxies – Saraswati -- is discovered by a team of researchers from the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy & Astrophysics (IUCAA) and Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Pune, India, and members of two other Indian universities.

Here are top 5 facts to know about this huge supercluster of galaxies: