England won 47-26 against the United States in their final group match of the Women's Rugby World Cup 2017 on Thursday August 17 in Dublin, Ireland. Despite the loss, USA are still in the semi-finals in the tournament alongside England.

The big-margin win by the England women's rugby team did not come easy as their opponents carried out every single trick possible to prevent a defeat, but ultimately couldn't succeed.

Sarah Hunter's pants during the course of the match to prevent her from making a touchdown. As a result, the 31-year-old loose forward's derriere was in full display. Photos display that it was actually her teammate Marlie Packer who did the cheeky act. That definitely was an accident!

England star Sarah Hunter loses her shorts in hilarious fashion as Red Roses book semi-final spot ~ https://t.co/mT1dFQhKMx pic.twitter.com/xEufedQX0C — Automatic Blogging (@MyAutoBlogging) August 18, 2017

Even though she wore a black thong, fortunately her front didn't get revealed.

Hunter took to Twitter on Friday to speak out on the 'indecent exposure' that happened with her. "Thanks for all the continued support and apologies for the indecent exposure. Marlie Packer you've got a lot to answer for #peachy [sic]," she laughed off at the incident.

Thanks for all the continued support and apologies for the indecent exposure ??@MarliePacker you've got a lot to answer for ? #peachy? — Sarah Hunter (@sarah_hunter8) August 18, 2017

Users on Twitter, too, watching the game had a hearty laugh over it as well.

Poor old Sarah Hunter having her shorts pulled down #RedRoses — Benedicte Williams (@Benedicte_W) August 17, 2017

Sarah Hunter - England captain, world cup winner.........lovely arse! — Ian Unsworth (@iunsworth64) August 17, 2017

England topped Pool B with a perfect three-win record. New Zealand and France also recorded three-on-three wins and topped Pool A and Pool C respectively. United States, by virtue of being the second-best team from all three groups, have qualified for the semi finals from Pool B.

The four sides start their campaign in the semi finals of the Women's Rugby World Cup 2017 on Tuesday August 22.