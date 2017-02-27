One of the iconic comedy shows of all times, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, is set to return as a web series, but with a twist.

Reports suggest the storyline will see a time leap to connect with the current audience.

"We are still in the process, it is too soon to talk about it but may be we will take a time leap and carry on. We will retain a few qualities and of course all the successful characters. We add a couple of more new characters. It is going to come out very soon," director-actor Deven Bhojani told PTI.

Rupali Ganguly, who played Monisha Sarabhai, is trying to get back in shape, reportedly to reprise her popular role.

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai revolved around the hilarious conflicts between the high class mother-in-law Maya Indravardhan (Ratna Pathak) and her middle class daughter-in-law Monisha (Rupali). Much water has flowed (10 years) since the show went off air, but the cast keeps in touch and party quite often.

The news of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai's return might invite a renewed interest in for reboots of Khichdi, Tu Tu Main Main, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Shrimaan Shrimati and Flop Show.