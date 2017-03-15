Here's some good news for millions of fans of iconic comedy show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. After reports of the show making a comeback as a web series made headlines, the latest development is that the cast will start shooting for the series by the end of March.

From Sarabhai vs Sarabhai to Khichdi, old classic TV shows to binge-watch

The sit-com will be available on digital platform Hotstar and is expected to release the first episode in May. Confirming the report, producer Jamnadas Majethia told Mumbai Mirror: "After the show wrapped up, all of us, including the actors, got busy with other commitments. However, at every public event and even at private functions in the last 10 years, I was always asked when Sarabhai vs Sarabhai was returning. It was public demand which finally compelled us to set aside everything else and concentrate on developing a quality script which lives up to the audience's expectations. Shooting will continue all through April. We we are targeting a May release."

Ratna Pathak Shah (Maya Indravadan), Satish Shah (Indravadan), Sumeet Raghavan (Sahil), Rupali Ganguly (Monisha/Manisha) and Rajesh Kumar (Roshesh), who played the key characters in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, will reprise their roles in the web series.

The new show will take a seven-year leap and besides all the original cast, some new characters will also be introduced. However, fans need not worry as the makers have penned the script of the web series keeping the original flavour of the show intact.

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai revolved around the hilarious conflicts between the high-class mother-in-law Maya and her middle-class daughter-in-law Monisha. It has been over 10 years since the show went off the air, and yet fans never get tired of watching the re-runs.