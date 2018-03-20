The speculations have come to rest. Sara Ali Khan will be the leading lady for Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar's next film Simmba, also starring Ranveer Singh.

There was immense curiosity after the release of the first poster which featured the film's male lead Ranveer Singh in a cop avatar. Since then speculations about the female lead were doing the rounds. However, now it's confirmed. Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar have signed Sara Ali Khan for the film, which will be directed by Rohit Shetty. Sara will be seen opposite Ranveer, who plays the role of a notorious cop, Sangram Bhalerao.

The film, which brings together the fresh pairing of Ranveer and Sara, also marks the debut collaboration between Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar.

Dharma Productions tweeted: "A stunning fresh face + the unlimited energy of a superstar + the craft of the 2 biggest filmmakers = BLOCKBUSTER already!"

But the picture with the tweet looked just like Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham poster. We missed Ranveer Singh though.

Coming back to Sara Ali Khan's film choice, a source from the industry told Deccan Chronicle, "She wants to work with people like Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, and the likes, who are doing very well at the box office. She has clearly mentioned that to her producers, that while she will want a good story, she will want a big star to work with her in her next set of films. Earlier, she was not even listening to scripts but did so at her mother Amrita Singh's insistence. The buzz in the industry is that she wants to go the Alia Bhatt route."

Reliance Entertainment presents Rohit Shetty Picturez and Dharma Productions' Simmba, which is slated to release worldwide on December 28, 2018.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan is currently busy shooting for her controversial debut film 'Kedarnath', also starring Sushant Singh Rajput, directed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by KriArj Entertainment.