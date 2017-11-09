Even before Kedarnath's release, Sara Ali Khan has another film in her kitty.

According to Mid-Day, the project will be a social drama. A source told the tabloid, "When Anushka, Karnesh, Prernaa Arora and Arjun N Kapoor [of KriArj] were scouting for a female lead, they zeroed in on Sara. Prernaa and Arjun have worked with her in Kedarnath and they like her dedication. When they narrated the script to Sara, she loved it."

The source added: "But Sara didn't agree to that. Kedarnath's release has been delayed due to the winter in North India, pushing release to end of next year. Sara didn't wish to wait that long."

The spokesperson of Clean Slate Films and KriArj Entertainment said, "Yes, we have had a casual meeting with Sara, but currently we are focusing all our energies on our next release, Pari."

Sara has been hitting the headlines ever since rumours of her Bollywood debut started doing the rounds in the industry and on social media platforms. And when her first look from Kedarnath was revealed online, the junior Khan had definitely managed to sweep everyone off their feet with her simple yet majestic avatar.

And it wouldn't be wrong to say that the young star kid is here to give the reigning beauties of Bollywood a good run for their money.

Sara has wrapped up the shoot of her debut film, and is currently in Mumbai. Director Abhishek Kapoor shared a photograph when they wrapped up their schedule.

Earlier, there were reports that Sara had been throwing tantrums on the sets. However, the producer of the film later rubbished the rumours saying that she was giving her 100 percent to the movie.

Sara's first look has definitely raised the anticipation levels among her fans on social media platforms. She has already won many a heart. However, it remains to be seen if Sara would be able to leave a mark on her viewers with her performance as well.

Kedarnath is a romantic love story of two youngsters, set in the backdrop of the 2013 Kedarnath tragedy.