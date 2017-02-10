The sequel to Karan Johar's Student of the Year has been in the news for quite some time now. After Tiger Shroff was finalised as one of the students, Disha Patani's name to play the female lead in the sequel was doing the rounds.

As the actors are rumoured to be dating each other, fans were excited to see them share screen space on the silver screen. However, the recent buzz is that the Kung Fu Yoga star will not be the part of Student of the Year 2.

According to SpotboyE, Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara has replaced Disha opposite Tiger in the sequel. Sara Ali Khan was supposed to make her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in a film, but the movie is taking time to kick-off.

The report suggests that Sara's mother and actress Amrita Singh had approached Karan and expressed her interest to launch her daughter through Johar's film. Thus, it has been reported that Disha will not be doing the movie. Also, TV actress Tara Sutaria was apparently finalised in SOTY 2, but she too might not be cast in the movie.

The news is said to have made Disha upset. "Naturally, Disha is disappointed. She had kept a chunk of dates aside for SOTY 2 and may now have an empty date diary," a source told SpotboyE. Surprisingly, this is the second time she has been turned down by a filmmaker for a movie, which stars Tiger.

She earlier lost Baaghi 2's offer, which starred Tiger and Shradhha Kapoor in the lead roles. On the other hand, it's party time for Sara, who will reportedly get a big launch by Karan in Bollywood. The filmmaker also launched the actors (Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan) of Student of the Year and they are now successful names in the industry.