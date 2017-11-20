The first look poster of Jhanvi Kapoor's debut movie Dhadak was released recently and it became viral on the internet. The buzz around her film has reportedly made another debutant Sara Ali Khan "stressed".

According to reports, first look poster of Jhanvi's movie became more popular and talked about than that of Sara's film, and this has made the latter uncomfortable.

While Jhanvi is making her debut opposite another newcomer Ishaan Khattar, Sara will be seen opposite already established actor Sushant Singh Rajput. But, Sara's friends have reportedly been more excited about Jhanvi's film.

Saif Ali Khan's daughter reportedly got so stressed that producer Ekta Kapoor had to calm her down.

"Her friends and peer group are talking about how good Jhanvi's look in the poster with Ishaan Khatter is. Despite Sara having a bigger co-star in the form of Sushant Singh Rajput, Kedarnath is not much on the radar. Sara has been so stressed that producer Ekta Kapoor took her to a temple to calm her frayed nerves. Amrita also has been a bit stressed and hence has had a discussion with director Abhishek Kapoor as well. He spoke to the mother and daughter, explaining that in the end, only a good film will make a difference," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.

Sridevi's daughter Jhanvi will be seen playing the character of a simple girl in Dhadak, which is a remake of Marathi film Sairat. On the other hand, Kedarnath apparently will be made with a much larger budget than Dhadak.

While many star kids are set to be launched in near future, debate around nepotism has again popped up. As soon as Karan Johar had shared pictures of Jhanvi's movie, which is being produced by him, KJo was again targeted for launching only star kids.

With such nepotism debate going around, pressure on these young debutants tend to get higher, and Sara is apparently feeling the heat of the same.