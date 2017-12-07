Director Charan Lakkaakula's Telugu movie Saptagiri LLB starring Sapthagiri, Kashish Vohra, Saikumar and Shakalaka Shankar has received good reviews and ratings from the audience.

Saptagiri LLB is an official remake of hit Hindi comedy movie Jolly LLB starring Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani and Amrita Rao. The film has been awarded a U/A certificate by the censor board and its runtime is 2 hours and 18 minutes.

Saptagiri LLB story: Saptagiri (SaptHagiri) is a Hyderabad-based lawyer staying with his brother-in-law and in a relationship with a girl (Amrita Rao). He is desperate to have some money and fame and decides to file a PIL in the court against a prominent criminal lawyer (Sai Kumar), who is defending a rape accused (Prabhas Sreenu). How he succeeds in his mission forms the crux of the story of the movie.

Analysis: Charan Lakkaakula has made some changes in the original screenplay to suit the taste of the Telugu film-goers. The director has loaded the remake of Jolly LLB with all the masala elements. Some comedy, song and romance scenes keep you engaged in the first half. The second half is also equally entertaining, say audiences.

Performances: Sapthagiri, who has played the titular role, has delivered good performances, which is the highlight of the film. Sai Kumar, Amrita Rao and Prabhas Sreenu have done justice to their roles and they are also big assets of the movie, say the viewers.

Technical: Saptagiri LLB has good production values and songs, background score, picturisation, choreography of action and dance are the attractions on the technical front, say the viewers.

Saptagiri LLB movie review live updates: We bring you some audience verdict on the film. Continue to read viewers response.

Watch Saptagiri LLB official trailer here:

Anna mvie super Anna Just now completed first half Super fun scenes............ All the best Anna.......... #SaptagiriLLB ,@IamSaptagiri

IndiaGlitz Telugu @igtelugu

The film opens with a few spoilt brats going rogue on a busy Hyderabad road. The scene shifts to a village, where Prabhas Sreenu is accused of committing a rape. Enter #Saptagiri, the fresh LLB pass-out #SaptagiriLLB

Stylish‏ @kasi_CineFan

#JollyLLB bane untadi.. commercial hangulatho #SapthagiriLLB mass ki bane connect avachu..