Sapna Pabbi, who was recently seen in Varun Tej-starrer Tholi Prema, has preferred Prabhas over other big stars of his generation.

When asked whom would she prefer to work among Prabhas, Pawan Kalyan and Mahesh Babu, Sapna Pabbi said, "I think, Baahubali takes it." The actress also revealed that she has seen the first instalment of Baahubali series and is yet to watch the second part.

Sapna Pabbi further added that she has heard rumours of the Mahabharat being made in the industry and she wants to do the role of Amba in the mythological movie.

Her message has made Prabhas' fans happy as they are now sharing her statement on social media sites.

Sapna Pabbi, who has acted in a few Hindi TV shows, had made her film debut in Bollywood flick Khamoshiyan.

" I'm a huge fan of Prabhas , If I get a chance to work I would prefer Prabhas over PK and MB - #SapnaPabbi #Tholiprema fame Sunaina#Prabhaspic.twitter.com/XCFks5T3eP — #Prabhas (@Narendhar_AN) February 16, 2018

Prabhas busy with Saaho

Prabhas is currently working on multilingual Saaho. The film unit has wrapped up a few schedules and is gearing up to shoot an action sequence in Dubai.

Meanwhile, the release of Saaho has been postponed to next year. The makers are not willing to compromise on the quality of the film. As a result, the release has been pushed, say reports.

It is a mega-budget movie directed by Sujeeth and bankrolled by UV Creations. The film has Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor playing the female lead, while Neil Nitin Mukesh will be seen in the role of the villain.