Kannada movie Dandupalya 2 aka 2, which was released last week, has landed in one more controversy after a nude video along with pictures of actress Sanjjanaa Galrani (Sanjana) allegedly leaked online.

Sanjjanaa has reportedly shed all her inhibitions to go nude for a key sequence in Dandupalya 2. The controversial scene was deleted from the film following objections raised by the regional censor board. This clip is now allegedly being circulated online, reports Filmibeat Kannada.

Some reports claim that Sanjjanaa's nude sequence appears at a crucial stage in Dandupalya 2 when she faces physical torture by prison officials. However, the actress is yet to respond to the issue.

The Kannada film is a sequel to 2012 movie Dandupalya and is about the infamous gang from Dandupalya, a place near Hoskote in Bengaluru rural. The gang had earned notoriety for their heinous crimes.

The movie has been landing in one controversy after the other from the day it hit the floors. The infamous gang is also involved in a court battle with the makers over the content and it had forced them to change the title of the film to '2' from Dandupalya 2. Also, Sanjjanaa's issues with the team had also hit the headlines for wrong reasons.

Sanjjanaa had raised her objections against the makers for ignoring her while giving too much importance to Pooja Gandhi in the final output of the final. She had even boycotted the movie promotions in anger, thereby creating a controversy.

Meanwhile, the movie has met with fairly positive reviews and is expected to set box office on fire like the first part did a few years ago.

The third part of the film will hit the screens later this year.