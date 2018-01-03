The Aam Admi Party (AAP) Political Affairs Committee on Wednesday officially recommended three members of the party for Rajya Sabha -- Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and ND Gupta.

A meeting was held with key AAP members, including 51 party MLAs, to nominate the names on Tuesday. Sanjay Singh is a member of the PAC, Sushil Gupta is a businessman-cum-social worker and ND Gupta is a chartered accountant.

The party members in AAP have lately been trying their luck to get nominated into the Parliament. Kumar Vishwas has been the most vocal AAP member in presenting his claims.