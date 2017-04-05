Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati is reportedly the costliest Bollywood movie ever being made. With a budget of Rs 170 crore, the Deepika Padukone-starrer Padmavati is the most expensive Bollywood movie of all time, according to Catch News.

The report said that Padmavati will be made on a budget of Rs 170 crore, which is the highest for any Bollywood movie till date. Apart from the Rs 170 crore, an extra Rs 20 crore will be spent on the print and publicity of the film, taking its total cost to Rs 190 crore, the report added.

Produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Bhansali Productions, Padmavati will apparently break the budget record of SLB's last venture Bajirao Mastani, which was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 145 crore. That apparently holds the record of being the highest budget Bollywood movie ever.

Now, while Bajirao Mastani was also his creation, reports say Bhansali is all set to break the record with his next big project. Other expensive Bollywood movies made as per the report are Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Rs 130 crore), Dhoom 3 (Rs 125 crore) and Happy New Year (Rs 115 crore).

The movie Padmavati also features Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in key roles. While Deepika will play the titular role, Ranveer will be seen as Alaudin Khilji and Shahid will portray the character of Rawal Ratan Singh.

The film has been in much controversy as a particular community of people have been opposing the making of Padmavati, alleging that it will present the legendary lady in a bad light. First, Bhansali was manhandled during the shooting of the film in Jaipur, and then again the sets were vandalised at Kohlapur. The movie is expected to be released in November this year.